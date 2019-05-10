Warrick Gelant has been laid low by an illness. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

The Bulls have been rocked by the withdrawal of Warrick Gelant on the eve of their big Super Rugby showdown against the Crusaders on Friday night. Gelant was named at No 15 by coach Pote Human earlier this week, but on Friday, the Bulls announced that the Springbok fullback won’t run on to Loftus Versfeld (7.05pm kickoff) due to an illness.

Namibian-born Divan Rossouw was moved up from the bench into Gelant’s place, with centre Dylan Sage coming on to the bench.

Gelant’s absence, though, will deprive the Bulls of one of their main attacking weapons against the powerful Crusaders outfit.

His ability to create space, chip-kicks on the ground and over the top, as well as making line-breaks would’ve kept the Kiwis’ defence busy, while Rossouw generally uses his big left boot to find territory downfield.

Bulls Team

Divan Rossouw, Cornal Hendricks, Johnny Kotze, Burger Odendaal, Rosko Specman, Handre Pollard (captain), Andre Warner, Duane Vermeulen, Jannes Kirsten, Marco van Staden, RG Snyman, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Brits, Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: Jaco Visagie, Simphiwe Matanzima, Wiehahn Herbst, Thembelani Bholi, Paul Schoeman, Embrose Papier, Manie Libbok, Dylan Sage.

In case you've missed it here is one more look at the Vodacom Bulls vs Crusaders team line up



Team change: Divan Rossouw comes in at fullback for Warrick Gelant, who has been withdrawn due to illness.

Dylan Sage will slot into the number 23 jersey on the bench.#BULvCRU pic.twitter.com/n9EYpfDEBN — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) May 10, 2019





