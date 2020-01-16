Super Rugby / 16 January 2020, 6:30pm / Jacques van der Westhuyzen
The most recognisable Lions players who’ll run out for the Lions XV at Loftus are prop Carlu Sadie, who was such a star on loan for the Lions from the Stormers in Super Rugby last year and who has now joined the Joburg team on a permanent basis. Photo: Christiaan Kotze/BackpagePix
The broader squad members of the Bulls and Lions Super Rugby teams will get a chance to impress their respective coaches when a Lions XV and Bulls XV clash at Loftus Versfeld on Friday afternoon.
The two teams are made up largely of players who won’t be in action in Sunday’s Superhero showdown between stronger Bulls and Lions teams at the FNB Stadium.
The most recognisable Lions players who’ll run out for the Lions XV at Loftus are prop Carlu Sadie, who was such a star on loan for the Lions from the Stormers in Super Rugby last year and who has now joined the Joburg team on a permanent basis, halfbacks Dillon Smit and Shaun Reynolds, and centre Wandisile Simelane.
For the Bulls XV, flank Ruan Steenkamp will be in action and also lead the side, while Franco Naude who was on loan at the Lions from the Bulls last season, is back at “home” and will play in the centres on Friday. Also, scrumhalf Marco Jansen van Vuren, once a Lions player, will hope to make his big breakthrough at the Bulls this year.
The match between the Super Rugby “back-up men” will take place at Loftus B at 2pm on Friday and be keenly watched by the respective coaches of the Bulls and Lions, namely Pote Human and Ivan van Rooyen.
TEAMS
Bulls XV: Richard Kriel, Jade Stighling, Marnus Potgieter, Franco Naude, Sebastiaan Jobb, David Coetzer, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Ewan Coetzee, Adre Smith, Ruan Steenkamp (capt), Jean Droste, Ian Groenewald, Madot Makabela, Louis van der Westhuizen, Dayan van der Westhuizen. Replacements: Corniel Els, Kudzwai Dube, Eduan Swart, Carl Els, Janko Swanepoel, Jaco Labuschagne, Phillip Potgieter, Keegan Johannes, Vaughan Isaacs, Dawid Kellerman, Diego Appolis, Jay-Cee Nel
Lions XV: Muzi Manyike, Jan-Louis la Grange, Wandisile Simelane, James Mollentze, Stean Pienaar, Shaun Reynolds, Dillon Smit, Diaan Schooneess, Jo-Hanko de Villiers, MJ Pelser, Wilhelm van der Sluys (capt), Darrien Landsberg, Carlu Sadie, Marko Janse van Rensburg, Nathan McBeth. Replacements: PJ Botha, Leo Kruger, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Adrian Alberts, Travis Gordon, Francke Horn, Tinus Combrinck, Louritz van der Schyff, Prince Nkabinde, Mandisi Mathiyane, Dameon Venter, Boitumelo Tsatsane