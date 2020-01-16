To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The broader squad members of the Bulls and Lions Super Rugby teams will get a chance to impress their respective coaches when a Lions XV and Bulls XV clash at Loftus Versfeld on Friday afternoon. The two teams are made up largely of players who won’t be in action in Sunday’s Superhero showdown between stronger Bulls and Lions teams at the FNB Stadium.

The most recognisable Lions players who’ll run out for the Lions XV at Loftus are prop Carlu Sadie, who was such a star on loan for the Lions from the Stormers in Super Rugby last year and who has now joined the Joburg team on a permanent basis, halfbacks Dillon Smit and Shaun Reynolds, and centre Wandisile Simelane.

For the Bulls XV, flank Ruan Steenkamp will be in action and also lead the side, while Franco Naude who was on loan at the Lions from the Bulls last season, is back at “home” and will play in the centres on Friday. Also, scrumhalf Marco Jansen van Vuren, once a Lions player, will hope to make his big breakthrough at the Bulls this year.

The match between the Super Rugby “back-up men” will take place at Loftus B at 2pm on Friday and be keenly watched by the respective coaches of the Bulls and Lions, namely Pote Human and Ivan van Rooyen.

