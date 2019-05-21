Bulls coach Pote Human they are going to have to out maul the Brumbies. Photo: Julian Smith/EPA

If the Bulls can neutralise the Brumbies’ pack of forwards and their dangerous driving mauls, half the battle will be won in Canberra on Friday. While the Brumbies have received flack for their use of the maul, it has been one of their most potent weapons this season.

Bulls coach Pote Human said he expected much of the same in the second match of their Australasian tour.

“They are similar, they have very good forwards, they scrum well which will be our biggest challenge,” Human said.

“Then their rolling mauls are very good, they have already scored 13 tries from mauls.”

The Bulls’ tails were up after claiming their first victory abroad in three years with a 32-17 win over the Melbourne Rebels this past weekend.

They could not have asked for a better start to their four-week Tour of Australasia.

“We used our opportunities well, we also did well with the ball in hand when and when we sent the ball wide a bit a guy like Rosko Specman showed that he is very good when you give him a bit of space,” Human said.

To add to the positive mood in the Bulls camp there were no serious injuries to report, with the exception of a few minor bumps and bruises.

The victory consolidated their lead, albeit small one, at the top of the South African conference with the Jaguares biting at their heels.

The Argentina franchise is in second place behind the Bulls, equal on 32 points with the rest of the conference following narrowly behind them.

Only six points separate the conference-leading Bulls and the Stormers languishing at the bottom.

A win over the Brumbies would further strengthen the Pretoria side’s chances of reaching the Super Rugby playoffs.

Human said his charges would have to produce much of the same they did against the Rebels to add the Brumbies scalp.

“They are a team that play with their forwards, they scrum for penalties then they use the driving mauls effectively.

“We will have to be ready but the Rebels was a good test and I think we stopped their mauls quite well so we have to build on that,” Human concluded.

The Bulls will be looking to get full value from the Brumbies clash when they still have access to two of their most influential players.

Springboks Handre Pollard and Duane Vermeulen will miss the New Zealand leg of the tour as per the SA Rugby protocols.

On that leg of the tour, Human and Co will face the Blues and the Highlanders, respectively.





The Star

