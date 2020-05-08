Bulls name Lions MD Rathbone as new chief executive

JOHANNESBURG – The Blues Bulls have a new CEO - and it is former MD of Ellis Park Stadium, Edgar Rathbone. Rathbone, who joined the Lions in 2013 and fulfilled various roles at the rugby company and then at the stadium, takes over from Alfons Meyer, who quit the Bulls a few weeks’ ago. Rathbone will start his new position on June 1. As MD of Ellis Park Stadium, he was responsible for managing the Ellis Park precinct which includes Emirates Airline Park, the Johannesburg Stadium and Ellis Park Indoor Arena, as well as being the commercial arm of the Lions Rugby Company. “I have always had immense respect for the Bulls and am excited for this new chapter in my life,” said Rathbone.

“Even though it’s extremely sad saying goodbye to the Lions I look forward to making new friendships and partnerships at the Bulls.”

Rudolf Straeuli, the CEO of the Lions, said it was sad to see Rathbone leave the Lions.

“We understand his decision to take up this offer and are grateful for the accomplishments here at the Lions under his watch,” said Straeuli.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Edgar as CEOs and ‘competitors’.”

Pieter Uys, the chairman of the Blue Bulls, welcomed Rathbone by saying, “We are extremely excited to have Edgar joining us. He is a vibrant young man, with an extremely dynamic mindset and way of thinking. We believe he will play a major role in taking the Bulls brand forward into a new era.”

The Star

