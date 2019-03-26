Damian Mckenzie (r) of the Chiefs challenged by Burger Odendaal (l) and Embrose Papier (c) durinf their Super Rugby encounter. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA - Bulls attack coach Chris Rossouw described their 56-20 defeat to the Chiefs as an aberration and hoped to revive their form from before their bye weekend. The Pretoria franchise suffered a double blow with the embarrassing blow relegating them from the top spot to fourth place in the South African Conference.

There has been a fair amount of candour about how poor the Bulls were against the Chiefs but it was hardly a true reflection of the quality of the side.

“It is still early days and it is said there are three ‘thunderbolts’ in a season so that was our first one,” Rossouw said yesterday.

“We had a deep and honest chat from (coach) Pote Human after the game and this morning but we try to focus on the processes and things we need to change to be effective.”

The Bulls were surprisingly lethargic against the Chiefs where they conceded seven tries against New Zealand’s lowest ranked team so far in the competition.

They had gone from the top South African side to the weakest in a matter of a week.

Rossouw said the defeat left the management team scratching their heads as they went into the Chiefs clash with a solid week in training.

They were looking to building on the effervescent performances from before the bye.

“If there was any complacency I think this game sorted it out and we need to get back to zero,” Rossouw said.

“The biggest challenge for any coach is to get overconfident, we had a good run and this maybe reminded us that we need to get back to the surface and plan and do the hard yards again.”

The Sharks will be buoyed by their 28-14 win over the Rebels in Durban over the weekend while they will be looking for revenge for the heavy defeat to the Bulls before last week’s bye.

Rossouw said they would have to adjust their game for the conditions they will face in Durban and the challenge the coastal franchise will pose.

“The Sharks have one of the best defensive systemsthe Shark Tank is not ideal for rugby, it is very slippery and we will have to adapt accordingly,” Rossouw said.

“We will have to make sure whenever we want to keep onto the ball we do it properly and convert that into points.

“Any team that goes to the Shark Tank knows it is about tactical kicking so we will have to plan well and execute on the day.”





Pretoria News

