Who will rise high for the Bulls and Stormers at Loftus Versfeld? Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – It normally gets rough in a north-south derby at Loftus Versfeld when the Bulls and Stormers square off, but Valentine’s Day on Thursday saw things ‘soften up’ a bit. The two teams will open their Super Rugby campaigns with a massive showdown on Saturday (5.15pm kickoff), with both outfits boasting a number of top-class Springboks in their match squads who will have a point to prove to national coach Rassie Erasmus in a World Cup year.

But on Thursday, the Bulls sent out a ‘friendly’ warning to their great rivals on Twitter.

With a picture of Bulls loose forward Ruan Steenkamp pinning down Stormers flyhalf Damian Willemse to the ground during the recent SuperHero Sunday contest at Cape Town Stadium, the Pretoria side tweeted: “Dear Stormers Fans, We can’t wait to spend Valentines weekend with you at Loftus. It’s going to be smashing. Lots of love #BullsFamily”

Dear Stormers Fans,



We can't wait to spend Valentines weekend with you at Loftus.



It's going to be smashing.



Lots of love#BullsFamily

The Stormers replied with a picture of Chris van Zyl celebrating the winning try from SuperHero Sunday: “We know that the DHL Stormers Faithful up north will turn up to Loftus in their numbers, as usual, to show our boys some love. It’s a date”

We know that the DHL Stormers Faithful up north will turn up to Loftus in their numbers, as usual, to show our boys some love. It's a date

It may be light-hearted banter at the moment, but who will have the last laugh on Saturday night?





IOL Sport

