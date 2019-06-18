Manie Libbok of the Bulls celebrates a try with teammates during the 2019 super rugby match between Bulls and Lions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, Pretoria on 15 June 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – The Blue Bulls left for New Zealand on Monday with one injury concern ahead of their Super Rugby quarterfinal against the Hurricanes in Wellington this weekend. The Hurricanes welcome the Bulls to Westpac Stadium for their clash on Saturday.

Bulls inside centre Burger Odendaal is recovering from a collarbone injury. He will travel with the team but it is unlikely that he will play this weekend. A decision on his availability will be made later in the week.

There is some good news for the squad as outside centre Jesse Kriel has completed a full week’s training after he was sidelined and will be available for selection.

Here are the @Vodacom #SuperRugby quarter-final fixtures for next weekend.



Who do you think will make it through to the semi-finals? pic.twitter.com/A1hgGjUrDB — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 17, 2019

Lock Jason Jenkins has recovered from his calf strain and will also be available.

Hooker Schalk Brits has recovered from his concussion, but woke up on Monday morning with a severe bout of flu. A call on his availability will be made later in the week.

African News Agency (ANA)