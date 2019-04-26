Handre Pollard: I don’t think anybody in this (Bulls) group has beaten the Stormers at home over the last few years. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – The Bulls are on the cusp of claiming a rare feat as they look to grab a trio of victories over their South African counterparts away from home. This weekend’s clash against the Stormers will not only allow them to do exactly that but will see them consolidate their lead at the top of the SA conference if they are victorious in Cape Town.

But it is easier said than done as they will have to reverse a losing trend playing the Capetonians at Newlands.

The Bulls have not won consecutive games against the Stormers since the 2009 Super Rugby campaign.

The Pretoria franchise has found Newlands a tough place over the last few years with the Stormers winning seven of their previous home games against their rivals.

The conference topping Bulls will go into the clash buoyed by their win over the Reds at Loftus Versfeld before last weekend’s bye.

They can also take some confidence from their last match against the Stormers when they beat the visitors 40-3 in the first round in Pretoria.

Handre Pollard wants to make sure that his Bulls side perform at their best tomorrow against the Stormers at Newlands. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Bulls captain Handre Pollard was cautious about making predictions about the team’s chances of breaking their dry spell in the Mother City.

“Newlands is a different place, it was great beating the Lions at Ellis Park for a long time, but I don’t think anybody in this group has beaten the Stormers at home over the last few years,” Pollard said ahead of the clash tomorrow (kick-off 3pm).

“It provides us with great motivation but you can’t focus on that, we literally have to go minute for minute at Newlands.

“If you are not accurate over those first 20 minutes, you can easily be 15 points behind, and it would be difficult to bounce back.”

The Bulls will be desperate for a victory which will not only cement their place at the top of the conference but will also be a shot in the arm ahead of a gruelling few weeks.

They will host the Waratahs and the defending Super Rugby champion Crusaders at Loftus Versfeld before they embark on their four-week tour of Australasia.

“It would be great if we can complete three away wins against South African teams which will motivate us but it is not our main aim,” Pollard said.





