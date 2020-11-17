Bulls to be crowned Super Rugby Unlocked champs after Covid-19 derails Sharks-Stormers

DURBAN - An outbreak of Covid-19 at the Sharks has resulted in their Super Rugby Unlocked match against the Stormers on Saturday being called off, meaning the Bulls are the champions of the inaugural competition.

A small number of Sharks players tested positive on Monday but the number of teammates they had been in close contact with is high and has meant a significant number of the squad has gone into isolation - the positive players for 14 days and the others for seven.

This is the third SR Unlocked game to be canceled because of Covid-19. The Lions-Cheetahs game and the Lions-Pumas game have also been casualties of the coronavirus.

As was the case with those games, the game will be declared a draw and the Sharks and Stormers will each receive two log points.

It is understood that the Bulls versus Pumas game scheduled for Friday night in Pretoria is unaffected by Covid-19 but even if it does not go ahead, the Bulls are champions regardless because they are currently two log points ahead of the Stormers and Sharks (tied in second place).