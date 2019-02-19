JD Schickerling of the Stormers is tackled by Ruan Steenkamp and Rosko Speckman of the Bulls during their match at the Loftus Versveld on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The Bulls will take a leaf out of the Lions’ book, fortifying their defences when they take on the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday. Lions coach Swys de Bruin said conditions forced them into a defensive mode, which ultimately resulted in their first victory over the Jaguares. The Bulls are fresh off an equally impressive defensive effort in their 40-3 victory over the Stormers in Pretoria.

The man behind the defensive system, Pine Pienaar yesterday said they would rely heavily on the decision makers in the team to adjust to the conditions in Buenos Aires.

“It boils down to playing in the right areas and the way you can apply pressure whether it is with the ball in hand or without the ball,” Pienaar said.

“It looks like there may be rain on Saturday but we are blessed with decision makers that can hopefully make the right decisions. It boils down to the work rate and the physicality on either defence or attack and to back their decisions.”

Pienaar cautioned that although the Bulls did well defensively against the Stormers, the Jaguares were tough to beat in their own backyard.

“If you look at the history, sides find it difficult to play there, the Jaguares are blessed with international players and in certain positions, they have world-class players,” Pienaar said.

“Last year I thought they had an extremely good season where they showed at stages that they have the ability to put any side under pressure.”

Pienaar said it was important for the side to use defence to win turnover ball which would, in turn, create attacking opportunities for the side.

“If you look at last year’s Super Rugby, the team (the Crusaders) with the best defensive record won the tournament,” Pienaar said.

