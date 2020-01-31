SYDNEY - The Brumbies got their Super Rugby season underway despite a state of emergency in Canberra on Friday and ran out 27-24 winners over the Queensland Reds.
Australian authorities declared the state of emergency earlier in the day as soaring temperatures and strong whipped up huge, unpredictable bushfires to the south of the capital.
Firefighters who have been battling the bushfire emergency for months were honoured on the pitch before a match that many thought might not go ahead because of the smoke that has choked Canberra in recent months.
The worst of the smoke stayed away but the heat - approaching 40 Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) at kickoff - was intense as the Super Rugby season got underway with the Australian summer still in full swing.
The twice champion Brumbies, semi-finalists last year, scored first when centre Irae Simone crossed in the fifth minute but Brad Thorn's young Reds side soon hit back when Henry Speight came off his wing to score against his former team.