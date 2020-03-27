Can Dobson's men storm their way back in Super Rugby?

CAPE TOWN – With Super Rugby suspended, here are my five favourite moments of the Stormers season so far ... 1. That season-opening try We often hear commentators refer to a piece of play as delicious, and sometimes the quality of whatever they are describing really does the word justice, other times not. But how about the Stormers’ season-opening try against the Hurricanes? After picking the ball up from the base of a ruck a short distance from the tryline, Herschel Jantjies put in a perfectly-executed cross kick to the corner for Sergeal Petersen, who easily collected the stitched oval to score. Now that was delicious.

2. Their use of the inside ball against the Lions

Rugby has a lot of beauties and marvels - an offload delivered to perfection, a long-range drop-goal that hits the spot, a side-step done quickly and at a ridiculously close range, a spot tackle that gets the crowd talking for days, and so we can go on and on.

Another one is the inside ball, and in their away game against the Lions, the Stormers used it to devastating effect a couple of times.

There was that hot one-handed delivery by Juarno Augustus, who was probably only three blades of grass away from the touchline, that set Petersen up to finish on his inside. But the best, by far, was the inside ball to Ruhan Nel which saw him grab the match-winning, red-clock try.

3. That performance by Trokkie

Augustus owned the battle of the back-rowers against Sikhumbuzo Notshe in the Stormers’ match with the Sharks. Given how much injury troubles the young forward has encountered and the halts in momentum it has brought, it was great to see him produce a Super Rugby performance that showed just what he can do.

4. Every moment the Stormers spent at the top of the combined log

Ja, ja, Super Rugby isn’t won after four rounds, but seeing the Stormers go through the first four rounds unbeaten and sitting pretty at the top of the combined standings was a screenshot-worthy opportunity considering the horrors they have experienced in recent years. It didn’t last, and whether they will have a chance to work their way back to the top this season or not remains to be seen. Nonetheless, it was a lekker sight.

5. Nulling the Kiwis

The Stormers couldn’t have opened their Super Rugby campaign on a better note, and while the Hurricanes were diabolical, you can’t take an ounce of credit away from the Stormers, they were simply superb.

That 27-0 victory at Newlands was as impressive in terms of the scoreboard as it was in terms of performance. Regardless of how the latter part of the Stormers’ campaign went, it will forever be good to see a South African team hammer New Zealand opposition like that, especially if they are as vuil as the Canes were in that game.





Cape Times

