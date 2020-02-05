John Dobson’s team kept the New Zealanders scoreless last Saturday as they bagged maximum points and got their 2020 campaign off to a perfect start. What made that performance even better - the tries, the defence, the set-piece and the full-80 effort aside - was how the hosts managed to retain their focus despite a number of niggly contributions by the Hurricanes, contributions that would have frustrated even the calmest of souls. And “niggly” is putting it mildly.
Stormers captain Siya Kolisi was the biggest victim of the Kiwis’ off-the-ball antics.
Kolisi left the field with a knee injury in the 24th minute after Canes hooker Ricky Riccitelli tackled him without the ball, an act that will now see Kolisi sidelined for at least six to eight weeks.
Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi also suffered an injury in the game, and although his at least wasn’t as a result of the opposition, he could be out for between two to six weeks.