Christie, Jordan double up as ruthless Crusaders grind down Highlanders

WELLINGTON - Loose forward Tom Christie scored two second-half tries for the Crusaders as they relentlessly ground down the Highlanders to record a 40-20 victory in their Super Rugby Aotearoa clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

Winger Will Jordan also crossed once in each half as the Crusaders moved to the top of the table with their third victory in the competition, setting up a potential title decider with the unbeaten Auckland Blues next week in Christchurch.

It had looked ominous for the Highlanders as the Crusaders jumped out to an 8-0 lead through a Richie Mo'unga penalty and Jordan's try and were dominating the scrum.

Highlanders and All Blacks scrumhalf Aaron Smith, however, began to direct his pack better and they stormed back with tries by Shannon Frizell and winger Ngane Punivai to take a 14-8 lead.

Two Mo'unga penalties dragged the Crusaders back into the game before Mitchell Hunt's penalty gave the home side a 17-14 advantage on the stroke of halftime.