CaPE TOWN – You only have to have watched the game to guess how Stormers coach John Dobson felt about the performance of his forwards in their 27-0 thrashing of the Hurricanes in their Super Rugby-opener at Newlands yesterday. Pleased doesn’t quite cut it. And why should it? They were outstanding. The home team got off to a perfect start, scoring four tries, while their Springbok-rich pack also dominated the Kiwis at the scrum and maul. And if you were to judge pure physicality, you’d give them a solid pass.

When asked if he’s planning on going with a six-two split for the rest of the season to get the most out of his forward resources, Dobson said: “We’re probably going to go with it going forward, but you also have to be fair towards the Springboks in terms of workload."

Just over eighteen-and-a-half thousand made their way to Newlands for the opener, and after Saturday’s performance, Dobson is confident that more feet would walk down Boundary Road going forward.

“I think people aren’t used to this early start; it’s the earliest Super Rugby start in the history of the competition. We also have the Met and the Cape Town 10s this weekend.