Stormers captain Siya Kolisi dives over to score a try against the Crusaders last Saturday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

What a thrilling encounter it was between the Stormers and the Crusaders at Newlands last Saturday. Captain Siya Kolisi got the ball rolling for the Stormers with a superb early try, but then the Crusaders hit back to take a halftime lead.

It all came down to the last few minutes, when the Crusaders had a try disallowed, and then the Stormers decided to convert a penalty for a 19-19 draw.

Next up for the Stormers are the Highlanders, another New Zealand team, at Newlands on Saturday at 3.05pm. And here’s how you can be part of the action…

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN DOUBLE TICKETS TO WATCH THE DHL STORMERS TAKE ON THE HIGHLANDERS THIS SATURDAY!

To enter, Like and Share the IOL SPORT Facebook page and answer the following question: Who is the captain of the DHL Stormers?

Entrants must like the IOL SPORT page, share this article and post their answer in the comment section. Competition opens today and closes at midnight.

Winners need to inbox IOL SPORT their name, surname and email address. Winners will be notified of the ticket collection via email, and tickets must be collected from Newspaper House, Cape Town. T’s and C’s apply.

Like IOL Sport on Facebook

IOL Sport