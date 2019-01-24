Cornal Hendricks streches out to score for the Springboks against Argentina in 2014. Photo: Victor R Caivano/AP

PRETORIA – New signings Rosko Specman and Cornal Hendricks will start on the wings for the Bulls in their pre-season friendly against the Lions in Pretoria on Saturday (3pm kickoff). Specman concluded his sevens duties with the Blitzboks in December, and Hendricks joined the Pretoria side a month earlier after medical clearance.

They will add some attacking punch to the team named by coach Pote Human for the first warm-up fixture ahead of the Super Rugby competition.

Other newcomers in the set-up are Marco Jansen van Vuren, who last year played for the Lions before a short stint with the SA Rugby Sevens Academy, and Muller Uys, a former Junior Springbok, who arrived from Western Province, where he played age-group rugby last year.

“It is a long season, with no June window to interrupt the proceedings, so it will be important to have all available players fit and ready when needed,” said Human.

“A number of the guys starting this weekend will have the opportunity to show why they should be in the squad.

“We are all eager to see how the new guys do, but also to get the season going.”

Bulls Team

15 Earll Douwrie 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Franco Naudé 12 JT Jackson 11 Rosko Specman 10 Manie Libbok 9 Marco Jansen van Vuren 8 Muller Uys 7 Thembelani Bholi 6 Ruan Steenkamp 5 Eli Snyman 4 Ruan Nortjé 3 Dayan van der Westhuizen 2 Corniel Els 1 Simphiwe Matanzima.

Bench: 16 Johan Grobbelaar 17 Matthys Basson 18 Conrad van Vuuren 19 Tim Agaba 20 Nic de Jager 21 Ivan van Zyl 22 Tinus de Beer 23 Jay-Cee Nel 24 Jade Stighling 25 Divan Rossouw.

African News Agency (ANA)