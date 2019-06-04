Louis Schreuder will lead the Sharks against the Jaguares on Saturday. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Former Springbok hooker Craig Burden has been included in the Sharks touring squad for Saturday’s Super Rugby showdown with the Jaguares in Buenos Aires. Burden made a return to Durban in February after more than five years with Toulon, Montpellier and Stade Francais in France for his wedding, and suddenly a deal was struck with the Sharks.

But he has been sidelined by a bicep injury up to now, and will look to make a big impact against the tough Jaguares outfit following the defeat to the Hurricanes at Kings Park.

Burden comes in as Akker van der Merwe is still out injured, and Fez Mbatha is part of the Junior Springbok squad at the Under-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The former centre is likely to play off the bench, with Kerron van Vuuren at No 2.

The Sharks also won’t have Tendai Mtawarira and Cameron Wright available yet.

Former SA Under-20 scrumhalf Zee Mkhabela is an exciting inclusion as the reserve halfback to captain Louis Schreuder.

Saturday’s must-win match kicks off at 9.40pm SA time.

Sharks Squad

Forwards: Coenie Oosthuizen, Craig Burden, Daniel du Preez, Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Jean-Luc du Preez, John-Hubert Meyer, Juan Schoeman, Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Ruan Botha, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul.

Backs: Louis Schreuder (captain), Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Curwin Bosch, Jeremy Ward, Kobus van Wyk, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Robert du Preez, Sbu Nkosi, Zee Mkhabela.





