WELLINGTON – Former All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden has attempted to play down any thoughts of a recall to the national side with his focus on the Waikato Chiefs before he heads to Japan later this year.
The 31-year-old Cruden returned to the Chiefs for the 2020 Super Rugby season after cutting short his contract in France.
Having returned to New Zealand he would be eligible to play for the All Blacks in their mid-year tests against Wales and Scotland and possibly during the Rugby Championship before he heads to Japanese club Kobelco Steelers.
Cruden, who left New Zealand after the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour told reporters in Hamilton on Thursday he was not expecting to add to the 50 All Blacks caps he won before he joined French club Montpellier.
"I haven't really thought too much about the All Blacks," Cruden said as he joined the Chiefs for pre-season training. "I've been removed from that environment for a few seasons and there's been a lot of changes in that scene.