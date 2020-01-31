Aaron Cruden was good with the boot for the Chiefs. Photo: John Davidson/www.photosport.nz

WELLINGTON - Warren Gatland made a winning return to New Zealand rugby on Friday when his Waikato Chiefs came from behind to edge the Auckland Blues 37-29 in the Super Rugby season-opener at Eden Park. Gatland, back in his Hamilton hometown after 12 years as coach of Wales and the British and Irish Lions, watched on as another returning exile, Aaron Cruden, played a decisive role in the victory.

The former All Blacks flyhalf came off the bench to set up the last try of the game for winger Solomon Alaimalo with a brilliant pass out of the tackle and nailed a drop kick and a late penalty to seal the victory.

The Blues, desperate to end an eight-season playoff drought this year, set off at a canter with a try from flanker Tony Lamborn and a brace from New Zealand winger Rieko Ioane giving them a 19-5 lead at halftime.

Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukeiaho added to his first-half score with a second try soon after the break to spark the comeback before the hulking Pita Gus Sowakula bullied over from close range to tie up the scores at 19-19.