Crusaders beat Highlanders to clinch Super Rugby Aotearoa title

WELLINGTON - Winger George Bridge scored two tries in the space of three minutes in the second half to help the Crusaders beat the Highlanders 32-22 on Sunday and clinch the Super Rugby Aotearoa title with a match to spare.

With the come-from-behind victory, the Crusaders moved to an unassailable 28 points, six ahead of the second-placed Auckland Blues, who host the Christchurch-based side in the final game of the domestic competition next Sunday.

The third-placed Wellington Hurricanes had moved to 21 points after their fifth successive win on Saturday and had hopes they might be able to force the tournament to a final week.

The Crusaders are the most successful side in Super Rugby, having won 10 titles in the competition that included teams from Australia, South Africa, Argentina and Japan.

The match was played at a frenetic tempo with the Highlanders taking a leaf out of the book of the Hurricanes, who beat the Crusaders two weeks ago, by refusing to take a backwards step and seize their points-scoring opportunities.