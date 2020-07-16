Dan Carter in, then out as long wait for Blues debut goes on

WELLINGTON - The wait for Dan Carter's Super Rugby Aotearoa debut goes on after the former All Blacks flyhalf was withdrawn from the Blues bench for Saturday's clash with the Hurricanes due to calf tightness.

"He's pulled up a bit tight," Blues coach Leon MacDonald told reporters in Auckland. "It's nothing too major but we want to make sure we don't risk anything with Dan.

"With calves, if you get on top of them early, it can take a couple of days to come right, but if you're a little bit late it can be three to four weeks, so it makes sense just to look after him."

Carter's withdrawal means the full glare of the spotlight will be back on Beauden Barrett, who is returning to Wellington Regional Stadium for the first time since his move from the Hurricanes to the Blues.

Barrett will appear opposite younger brother Jordie at fullback, with MacDonald opting against pushing the two-times World Player of the Year into the No 10 jersey.