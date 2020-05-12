Dobson confirms Dillyn Leyds to leave Stormers

The Stormers have confirmed the departure of talismanic fullback Dillyn Leyds.

Leyds signed a contract with French Top 14 club La Rochelle back in March, and seeing as it’s unlikely that a domestic tournament will kick off anytime soon, it's likely that Leyds has already played his final game for the Cape side.

It also appears unlikely that centre Jamie Roberts, who returned to Wales before SA went into lockdown, will be back to finish his loan spell in Cape Town.

The Stormers will also be without tighthead prop Wilco Louw. It was confirmed earlier this year that the Bok front-rower joined English Premiership side Harlequins.

“Both him (Leyds) and Wilco Louw are Springboks and both have been really good servants to us, Dillyn especially. He has probably been in the system for about 10 years," said coach John Dobson.