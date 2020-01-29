CAPE TOWN – There’s absolutely no time to waste. That much was made clear by Stormers coach John Dobson yesterday when he discussed his plans for their Super Rugby opener against the Hurricanes on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).
Dobson said they’re going with a full-strength team for the Newlands fixture, and added it’s important that they make the most of their draw.
The Stormers will play their first six games in South Africa - four of those at Newlands - before they travel to Argentina to face the Jaguares.
“We’re in a great space and we’re really excited. The injury roster is good and the guys are excited, we’re going for it,” Dobson said.
“We’re going to go with our strongest team. All our Springboks are available and we’ve got a British & Irish Lion (Jamie Roberts), we’ll use all the international experience we’ve got.