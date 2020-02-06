It’s the Bulls’ kicking game and the serious distance flyhalf Morne Steyn can put to his kicks that has the Stormers wary.
In their Super Rugby-opener against the Sharks last week, Steyn did well to control the game, despite their loss, and his boot also factoring into the scrappy contest.
“The way Morne can kick distance and contestables is a real threat,” Dobson said. “You would have seen during training, that’s the whole thing we’ve been prepping for, the distance kicks.
“As Stormers and Western Province we sometimes get sucked into trying to run too much of that back because we get seduced by what we see as a chase line a little bit further off and we’ve got steppers who want to have a go, and I think we can’t get seduced into that this week. We have to be a bit more pragmatic about how we attack.