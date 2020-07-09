Dreyer returns to the Lions den for a second time

JOHANNESBURG – Seasoned tighthead prop, Ruan Dreyer, has officially returned to the Lions. The 29-year-old, who featured for the Joburg side in all three of the team’s Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018, has rejoined the franchise from Gloucester. Dreyer joined his former Lions coach Johan Ackermann at Gloucester following the 2018 Super Rugby season and after an injury-hit time in England will now wear the red and white again. Capped four times for the Boks in 2016, the experienced tighthead will link up again with former team-mates Jaco Kriel and Willem Alberts who also recently return to Joburg from clubs in Europe.

There are also strong rumours that a few more former Lions players, namely Ruan Combrinck and Lionel Mapoe may also be on their way back to South Africa.

Dreyer was the Lions’ first choice No 3 before he left for Europe, but will now face competition from veteran Jannie du Plessis, who joined from Montpellier in January and rookie Carlu Sadie.

The Lions also recently announced that forwards Jan-Henning Campher, Sti Sithole, Marnus Schoeman and Len Massyn had extended their contracts.

Wing Rabz Maxwane, who until recently turned out for the Cheetahs, has also joined the Lions on a two-year deal.

