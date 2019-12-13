Du Plessis, 37, has joined the Lions ahead of next year’s Super Rugby competition after previously playing for the Free State, the Sharks and most recently, Montpellier in France. He also collected 73 Test caps in a glittering career which saw him win the World Cup in 2007.
“I’d like to emulate what Schalk did,” said Du Plessis yesterday about the 38-year-old hooker who joined the Pretoria-based team earlier this year. Brits also went on to play for the Boks at this year’s World Cup in Japan.
The big-smiling Brits, who also played for Saracens in England, was lauded throughout this season for sharing his knowledge of the game with the younger Bulls and Bok players. Du Plessis said he, too, would like to share his experiences with the Lions players, but he insisted he’d do so only when asked.
“Schalk was always an asset for every team he played for,” said Du Plessis. “He added value and that is what I’d love to do for this Lions team. I want to work hard for them and win their respect by my actions on the field.