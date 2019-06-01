Eben Etzebeth did not come out for the second half of the Stormers clash against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday. Photo: Nic Bothma/EPA

Eben Etzebeth’s readiness for the Springbok Test season is in jeopardy after he reportedly broke his hand on Saturday while on duty for the Stormers against the Lions at Ellis Park. With the Capetonians having recovered from an early Lions onslaught to reduce the deficit to 13-10 at halftime, they were dealt a major blow as Etzebeth did not come out for the second half.

SuperSport commentator Gcobani Bobo, who was pitchside, said as the game got back under way that there was “Surprising news: Another injury for the Stormers – Eben Etzebeth has broken his hand”.

The Bok giant was ruled out of last week’s win over the Highlanders on the day of the game due to flu, and has sit out quite a few matches this season.

The Stormers were disrupted again before kickoff on Saturday, with hooker Scarra Ntubeni ruled out, which saw Chad Solomon – son of team manager Chippie – make his first Super Rugby start.

Kick-off in Joburg where the DHL Stormers are looking for their second win this season against the Emirates Lions. Hooker Scarra Ntubeni is out with a thigh injury so Chad Solomon starts with Dan Jooste in line for a debut off the bench. #LIOvSTO #iamastormer — DHL STORMERS (@THESTORMERS) June 1, 2019

But of greater concern will be Etzebeth’s injury, which comes about seven weeks before the Springboks’ opening Rugby Championship clash against Australia on 20 July at Ellis Park.

Captain Siya Kolisi is also in doubt to be fit for that match, having sustained a knee injury last week.

IOL Sport

