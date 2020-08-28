Elton ’Big Guns’ Jantjies wants to make Cornal Hendricks ’bleed’
JOHANNESBURG - They’ve been Springbok teammates and they’ve opposed each other at Super Rugby level, but now Elton Jantjies and Cornal Hendricks will go head to head in a completely different environment: the boxing ring.
It is official: the avid fight fanatics will take each other on in an historic battle on Wednesday evening, September 2, at an unknown location.
Who will have the “home” advantage, Jantjies in Lions country or Hendricks in Bulls territory? No-one is saying where the bout will happen; it is a closely guarded secret right now.
It is also unknown if any teammates of Jantjies and Hendricks will be allowed, and whether any of their pals will be in the respective corners.
The fight, which has been dubbed “The Battle of the Backs” will be live-streamed on the Lions and Bulls’ respective Facebook pages from 19:00 on Wednesday.
There is already plenty of hype about the bout, with Elton “Big Guns” Jantjies promising “there will be blood.”
Jantjies, who was part of the Boks’ World Cup winning squad last year, has been involved in boxing on an amateur level for some time and not too long ago told IOL Sport it helped him with his fitness and sharpness to be a better rugby player.
All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams was the most recent rugby player to climb in the ring and even took on former South African Francois “White Buffalo” Botha in a professional bout.
More details about “The Battle of the Backs” will be made known next week.
