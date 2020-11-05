Elton Jantjies not focused on battle with ‘legend’ Morne Steyn

JOHANNESBURG - Effervescent. Irreplaceable. Irrepressible. Consistent. There are many superlatives to describe Emirates Lions captain Elton Jantjies, and it would not be a stretch to declare that once again the 30-year-old flyhalf has been one of the form players of Super Rugby Unlocked thus far. It has been a season of disruption – earlier this year Super Rugby was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, while the Lions have also endured a scare of their own last month when 11 of their players were withdrawn from the squad to self-isolate. Although an unfortunate development, it was not planned for, according to Jantjies. “Oh, definitely,” said the Lions captain of the viral cluster that cropped up, now overcome, at their base in Doornfontein last month. “We’ve got great management and we are very open-minded (about Covid19) and we accept things. We spoke real about it as a leadership group. And then, when we got to the players, we realised we are going to have to adapt, and then we have to learn, and we have to do it as quickly as possible ...

“I really believe our medical staff at the Lions is world class, and I really believe in our doctor … I trust him with all my heart and it is just a blessing we have him to make the right decisions every single time.”

The Johannesburg team have also succumbed to two narrow defeats – against the Sharks and Stormers – in the current Super Rugby Unlocked campaign. And yet, with their rampant victory over the Griquas last weekend, there is now a degree of positivity that is permeating throughout the union and with their fans. That triumph, Jantjies believed, has put them in good stead for a charge on the log.

“Ja, definitely,” said Jantjies. “We never knew when rugby was going to start and now we have the opportunity, and just to see that growth in terms of the minds and player development, and younger players as well taking ownership of their responsibilities within the team ... and that was a reflected in the Griquas game.

“There were certain individuals that came up and stepped up and gave themselves another opportunity to hopefully get selected this week.”

On Saturday, the Lions face the table-topping Blue Bulls (kick-off 7pm), and as pointed out by Jantjies several players were accounted for in the Griquas game and are once again in the selection mix this weekend.

One of those players is outside centre and Man of the Match of the Griquas game, Wandisile Simelane, who could oust the in-form Burger Odendaal, who played off the bench last weekend. So too, could Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen repay the stellar performance of hat-trick hero Courtnall Skosan, relegating the equally explosive Rabz Maxwane.

Jamba Ulengo and EW Viljoen were not considered last weekend, but could find themselves back in the starting XV to add some grunt to the backline. Up-front, it is expected that Willem Alberts will be back, while Jaco Kriel, who was finding his rampaging self-of-old, could avail himself for selection after withdrawing from the Griquas match due to personal reasons.

Jantjies, meanwhile, has a massive battle upcoming on Saturday when he plays opposite former Springbok and the equally impressive Morne Steyn. And although their match-up will be keenly watched, the Lions captain remained focussed on the team performance instead of individual glory.

Said Jantjies gleefully: “(Steyn), what a legend. I have massive respect for Steyn.”

Both teams will be selected today, and although Van Rooyen faces many questions as to the final composition of the team, one aspect remains a certainty: Jantjies.

