End of the road for Chiliboy as Aphiwe Dyantyi awaits his hearing

DURBAN - Former Springbok and Sharks hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle’s rugby career is effectively over, and that of current Bok Aphiwe Dyantyi could be seriously stalled when he soon faces disciplinary proceedings for alleged use of anabolic steroids.

The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (Saids) on Wednesday handed the 33-year-old Ralepelle an eight-year suspension (after his third offence in 10 years), and also revealed that Dyantyi, the 2018 World Rugby breakthrough player, will have a “virtual hearing” within the next two months after both his A and B samples tested positive for banned substances methandienone, methyltestosterone and LGD-4033.

“We have to develop a procedure and protocol for a virtual hearing and then the athlete his counsel and the arbitrating panel have to agree because this virtual hearing is a new thing,” said Khalid Galant, the chief executive of Saids.

“We can’t just say we are going to have a virtual hearing - we have to give the parties the right to accept it or decline it and make sure that witnesses are not compromised, but we are probably going to do it within the next two months.”

Dyantyi tested positive a year ago while part of the Springbok camp ahead of the Rugby World Cup, which he missed as a consequence. The winger has protested his innocence and submitted supplements he had been taking to Saids for testing.