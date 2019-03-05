Eben Etzebeth won 12 lineouts in total against the Sharks, the most by any player in a Super Rugby match in over a year (the Bulls’ Lood de Jager won 13 in 2018). Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – The former Stormers and Bulls wing Gerard van den Heever is one of three South African players in the latest Super Rugby Team of the Week. He was a stand-out performer for the Sunwolves against the Chiefs, and made the second most metres (122) in the weekend’s round of matches. He also recorded the second most clean breaks (4) and crossed for a try.

He helped the Sunwolves produce an upset of note by defeating the Chiefs 30-15 in Hamilton on Saturday morning.

His pace was a constant concern for the New Zealand outfit’s defence in one of the biggest upsets in Super Rugby history.

The second South African is Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth, who had a formidable outing against the Sharks.

He won 12 lineouts in total, the most by any player in a Super Rugby match in over a year (the Bulls’ Lood de Jager won 13 in 2018).

The Bulls’ Handré Pollard takes the flyhalf berth after an impressive display in the Ellis Park derby.

He was the top points-scorer in the round with 20, thanks to one conversion and six penalties. In defence, he made six out of seven tackles and won two turnovers, guiding the Bulls to an impressive win over the Lions.

Strangely, there was no place for Stormers flank Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was named Man of the Match in Durban after a formidable all-round performance against the Sharks.

He shone with ball-in-hand, gaining 29 metres from 12 runs. His biggest impact, however, was on defence with 18 tackles.

Only two teams, the Crusaders and Rebels, remain unbeaten after the latest round of matches.

Super Rugby Team of the Week

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders) 14 Gerard van den Heever (Sunwolves) 13 Alex Nankivell (Chiefs) 12 Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes) 11 Ramiro Moyano (Jaguares) 10 Handré Pollard (Bulls) 9 TJ Perenara (Hurricanes) 8 Whetu Douglas (Crusaders) 7 Marcos Kremer (Jaguares) 6 Shannon Frizell (Highlanders) 5 Michael Allardice (Chiefs) 4 Eben Etzebeth (Stormers) 3 Owen Franks (Crusaders) 2 Dane Coles (Hurricanes) 1 Dylan Smith (Lions).

