EW Viljoen to get first Super Rugby run-out for Lions

JOHANNESBURG - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyan chucked in a splattering of surprises on Tuesday with his team selection to face the Sharks in the opening game of SuperRugby Unlocked.

New signing and former Stormers man EW Viljoen will get a start in his first outing for the Johannesburg-based team at fullback, while former Bulls captain Burger Odendall moves to outside centre to add more grunt to the midfield. He will pair with former Bulls teammate Dan Kriel.

Jaco Visagie and Rabz Maxwane join franchise newbies Viljoen and Odendaal with their first appearance for the Lions at hooker and wing, respectively, while prop Wiehahn Herbst will also get his first taste of Lions rugby off the bench.

Elsewhere, Willem Alberts will start at lock for the Lions, bringing his power and weight to the starting XV, and will pack down alongside Marvin Orie in the middle of the scrum.

The team also welcomes back fan-favourite Jaco Kriel at flank, who will be joined by Len Massyn and Vincent Tshituka in a potentially explosive loose-trio on the day.