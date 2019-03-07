Juan Schoeman, who is the brother of former Bulls prop Pierre, added that the Sharks’ pack planned on restoring pride against the Bulls. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

DURBAN – The Bulls will know that a wounded Sharks pack is a dangerous beast, and that is exactly what they are going to get on Saturday at Loftus in what will be a bruising South African Super Rugby derby. The Sharks forwards were excellent against the Sunwolves and Blues, but came up second best when the Stormers got stuck into them last week.

One of the replacements against the Stormers, loosehead Juan Schoeman said: “We were not happy with our performance as a forward pack against the Stormers.

“Upfront, we are looking to up the ante at Loftus especially at set-piece, but also (at) the breakdown.

“The Stormers definitely brought it physically, and they had the upper hand over us, but that is in the past, and our focus is on rectifying matters against the Bulls.”

Schoeman, who is the brother of former Bulls prop Pierre, added that the Sharks’ pack planned on restoring pride in what will be an almighty battle with their Bulls counterparts.

“We are up for this one, and they will be ready for us, so it is going to be a traditional war at Loftus. Nobody is going to back down,” Schoeman said.

“The Bulls are always physical, but this year they have improved their kicking game and they are more flexible in their attack and defence, especially with their great defence speed, and we have to be prepared for that.

“The senior guys coming into the Bulls squad this year, like Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits, have brought a lot to their pack.

“There’s so much that their guys can learn from them, and they have no doubt even helped the coaches.”

