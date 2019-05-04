Folau Faingaa scored all three of his tries from lineouts for the Brumbies against the Blues. Photo: Rohan Thomson/EPA

Hooker Folau Faingaa bagged a hat trick to be Super Rugby’s top try-scorer this season as the Brumbies edged the Blues 26-21 for their fourth win at Canberra in succession. The Brumbies had already beaten the Chiefs, Waratahs and Lions at home this year, and the Blues became their latest scalp to put them joint top of the Australian conference with the Rebels.

“That was really pleasing, to come back after we sort of started slow,” said skipper Christian Lealiifano.

“Our forwards were massive tonight, they really stepped up and gave us a good platform.”

It was a gutsy fightback after they went to the break trailing 15-12, after Thomas Faiane and Caleb Clarke got two early tries for the Blues.

The home team hauled themselves into the game when Blues prop Alex Hodgman was yellow-carded.

It gave them a crucial advantage, and Faingaa scored from a driving maul, then James Slipper powered over.

Another sin-bin offence, to Ofa Tuungafasi for a ruck infringement, again opened the door in the second stanza.

Faingaa bull-dozed over for his second, from a lineout, before getting his third and 10th for the season on yet another driving maul, with the Brumbies pack in dominant form.



Brumbies v Blues | Super Rugby 2019 Rd 12 Highlights

A hat-trick from Folau Fainga’a helps the @BrumbiesRugby overcome the @BluesRugbyTeam 26-21 in a tough contest in Canberra. #SuperRugby #BRUvBLU pic.twitter.com/hFn7cgC9sf — Super Rugby (@SuperRugby) May 4, 2019

AFP