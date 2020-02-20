CAPE TOWN – Tighthead prop Wilco Louw will earn his 50th cap when the Stormers host the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).
Coach John Dobson has made four changes to the starting line-up for the much-anticipated Round Four clash.
Among the backs, fit-again Herschel Jantjies returns at scrumhalf to form the halfback pairing with Damian Willemse, with Godlen Masimla, who started at 9 last weekend against the Lions in Jantjies' absence, moving to the bench.
In the loose trio, Jaco Coetzee returns at 6, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Juarno Augustus again packing down at 7 and 8 respectively.
