Stormers prop Wilco Louw scores a try against Bulls in the Super 15 at Newlands Stadium Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Tighthead prop Wilco Louw will earn his 50th cap when the Stormers host the Jaguares at Newlands on Saturday (kick-off 3.05pm).

Coach John Dobson has made four changes to the starting line-up for the much-anticipated Round Four clash. 

Among the backs, fit-again Herschel Jantjies returns at scrumhalf to form the halfback pairing with Damian Willemse, with Godlen Masimla, who started at 9 last weekend against the Lions in Jantjies' absence, moving to the bench. 

In the loose trio, Jaco Coetzee returns at 6, with Pieter-Steph du Toit and Juarno Augustus again packing down at 7 and 8 respectively. 

In the second row, JD Schickerling starts in the place of the experienced Chris van Zyl alongside Salmaan Moerat. 

There is one change to the front row, with Frans Malherbe returning to the starting team at tighthead. 

The Stormers Starting XV: 

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Juarno Augustus, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (capt) 

Replacements: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw (50th Stormers cap), 19 Chris van Zyl, 20 Johan du Toit, 21 Ernst van Rhyn, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis.

@WynonaLouw

 

IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter