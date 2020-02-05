Fifty up for the Sharks’ Am and Burden against Hurricanes









Lukhanyo Am’s 49 caps include 39 appearances for the Sharks and 10 for the Southern Kings. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix JOHANNESBURG – Lukhanyo Am, the Sharks' skipper, and replacement hooker Craig Burden are both set to earn their 50th caps for the team in Friday’s Super Rugby match against the Highlanders in Dunedin. Am’s 49 caps include 39 appearances for the Sharks and 10 for the Southern Kings. Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi will miss the encounter due to injury. Nkosi will be replaced by new-recruit Madosh Tambwe, who will make his debut for the coastal side in the run-on team. Highlanders coach Aaron Mauger, meanwhile, has selected six debutants in his match-day squad, with Mitch Hunt (flyhalf), and wingers Jona Nareki and Tima Fainga’anuku making their first appearances for the team in starting lineup, while three more players are in line to make their debuts off the replacements bench. Strong-running centre Rob Thompson will play his 50th match for the Highlanders against the visitors who started their season with a 23-15 win over the Bulls in Durban. The Highlanders in turn have yet to get off the mark in their campaign after having a bye last weekend.

The last six games between the sides have seen each team pick up three wins, however, the Sharks won the six previous encounters in succession. In their last outing, the Durbanites won 15-14 in Dunedin.

Interestingly, the Highlanders have remained undefeated in their last five games on home turf (W3, D2), however, they have been unable to register a win in their last three games against South African opposition (D1, L2).

Sharks head coach Sean Everitt said the win over the Bulls was important for the team to set the tone for the season, particularly before touring: “It was a massive confidence booster and it was great to get onto the plane with a win. We play this match against the Highlanders under cover, so the conditions will suit us. I think the guys will find it refreshing, although this first week is tough because we’ll have just one training session due to the travel.”

Craig Burden of the Sharks during the Currie Cup match against Western Province at Kingspark in 2019. Photo: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA)

Highlanders head coach Aaron Mauger said: “The squad worked very hard during the preseason and the players are excited by the opportunity to play in front of our home supporters at our stadium.”

Teams:

Highlanders: 15 Josh McKay, 14 Tima Fainga’anuku, 13 Rob Thompson, 12 Josh Ioane, 11 Jona Nareki, 10 Mitch Hunt, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Marino Mikaele Tu’u, 7 James Lentjes (captain), 6 Dillon Hunt, 5 Josh Dickson, 4 Pari Pari Parkinson, 3 Siate Tokolahi, 2 Liam Coltman, 1 Ayden Johnstone.

Replacements: 16 Ash Dixon, 17 Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18 Josh Iosefa-Scott, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Shannon Frizell, 21 Kayne Hammington, 22 Michael Collins, 23 Teariki Ben-Nicholas.

Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Madosh Tambwe, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Boeta Chamberlain, 23 Jeremy Ward.

