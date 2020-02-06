RWC-winner Trevor Nyakane was named in the Bulls starting lineup for the first time this Super Rugby season. Photo: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

PRETORIA – Springbok World Cup-winner Trevor Nyakane was named in the Bulls starting lineup for the first time this Super Rugby season and partners fellow Bok Lizo Gqoboka in the front against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday. Nyakane comes in at tighthead for Wiehahn Herbst, who moves to the bench, while Gerhard Steenekamp comes into the bench in Simphiwe Matanzima’s absence. Steenekamp is in line to make his Super Rugby debut if he comes onto the park.

The Bulls are looking to get their first win of the season after going down 23-15 to the Sharks in Durban last weekend, where they failed to cross the try line. But head coach Pote Human has anticipated a forwards battle in Cape Town.

“I am looking forward to the scrum battle with these guys back in the pack,” said Human.