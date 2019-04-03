Robbie Fleck: We have had a good week of preparations here and the players are looking forward to the match. Photo: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The Stormers have made seven changes in their starting line-up to face the Reds in at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, with five of those coming up front. A combination of injuries and squad rotation has resulted in a fresh look up front for the Stormers in their first match in Australia, which kicks off at 11h00 SA time on Friday.

There is an all-new front row, with props Corne Fourie and Frans Malherbe on either side of hooker Scarra Ntubeni. Tighthead Michael Kumbirai is in line to make his Stormers debut off the replacements bench.

Cobus Wiese comes into the second row alongside Chris van Zyl, with Kobus van Dyk at blindside flank to complete the loose trio with captain Siya Kolisi and No.8 Jaco Coetzee.

There are two changes in the backline, with scrumhalf Justin Phillips making his first start of the season and Ruhan Nel back at outside centre.

Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is excited about what they can do at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

“We have had a good week of preparations here and the players are looking forward to the opportunity this weekend,” he said.

Damian Willemse has the No. 15 jersey for the match against the Reds. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Stormers team is:

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie.

Replacements: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 SP Marais.



