Dylan Sage, seen here in action for the Blitzboks at the 2016 Rio Olympics, will make his first Super Rugby start for the Bulls against the Lions. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

After impressing in the Currie Cup last year, former Blitzboks star Dylan Sage will get his big break in Super Rugby this weekend when he starts for the Bulls against the Lions. Sage was named at inside centre by coach Pote Human for Saturday’s clash at Ellis Park (3.05pm kickoff), where he will partner Jesse Kriel in midfield.

The hard-running Sage will certainly add some punch on attack for the Pretoria side, although he is more recognised as an outside centre.

He will also solidify the Bulls defence, standing in between Kriel and Handré Pollard.

Talking about Pollard, he will take over the captaincy from the injured Lood de Jager, who has been ruled out for at least two weeks with a shoulder injury sustained in the 27-12 defeat to the Jaguares in Buenos Aires.

That sees Eli Snyman come in at lock, with Jannes Kirsten providing second-row cover on the bench.

Another former sevens star in Tim Agaba is among the substitutes as well.

The Bulls will be smarting after losing in Argentina – having thrashed the Stormers 40-3 a week earlier – and will be going all out for victory.

But the Lions are in a similar boat, with Swys de Bruin’s team going down to a last-gasp Stormers try at Newlands on Saturday.

Bulls Team

15 Warrick Gelant 14 Cornal Hendricks 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Dylan Sage 11 Rosko Specman 10 Handré Pollard (captain) 9 Embrose Papier 8 Duane Vermeulen 7 Hanro Liebenberg 6 Ruan Steenkamp 5 Eli Snyman 4 Jason Jenkins 3 Trevor Nyakane 2 Schalk Brits 1 Lizo Gqoboka.

Bench: 16 Corniel Els 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen 19 Jannes Kirsten 20 Tim Agaba 21 Ivan van Zyl 22 Manie Libbok 23 Divan Rossouw.

Team Announcement:



Vodacom Bulls vs Emirates Lions

2 March 2019 l kick off 15h05#LIOvBUL #BullsFamily #Superpowered pic.twitter.com/LiLGLw6Me3 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) February 27, 2019





