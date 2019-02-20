Rosko Specman scored a double for the Bulls in his debut Super Rugby match on Saturday. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Former Blitzbok and Bulls winger Rosko Specman has been named in Super Rugby's Team of the Week after an impressive performance in his debut for the Pretoria team at Loftus Versfeld last weekend. The Team of the Week has representatives from nine of the teams from a round that produced 41 tries and six away wins.

Standout players were Blues No 8 Akira Ioane and Chiefs centre Anton Lienert-Brown while there were several players who crossed the white line more than once.

Chiefs winger Etene Nanai-Seturo, Speckman and Sharks hooker Armand van der Merwe all scored two tries while Lions flanker Marnus Schoeman scored a hattrick of tries against the Jaguares.

Rosko Speckman of the Bulls celebrates scoring a try against the Stormers at Loftus at the weekend. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The Super Rugby Team of the Week is:

15 Ben Smith (Highlanders), 14 Etene Nanai-Seturo (Chiefs), 13 Tevita Kuridrani (Brumbies), 12 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), 11 Rosko Specman (Bulls), 10 Handre Pollard (Bulls), 9 Nic Groom (Lions), 1 Joe Moody (Crusaders), 2 Armand van der Merwe (Sharks), 3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), 4 Marvin Orie (Lions), 5 Matt Philip (Rebels), 6 Marnus Schoeman (Lions), 7 Peter Samu (Brumbies), 8 Akira Ioane (Blues)

