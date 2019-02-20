CAPE TOWN – South African referee Egon Seconds will take charge of the South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and the Lions at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday.
The Cape-born Seconds is a former Western Province and Stormers player.
The weekend's second round matches start on Friday night with a Trans-Tasman clash between the Highlanders and Reds in Dunedin where Argentina's Federico Anselmi will be the referee.
Saturday's action kicks off in Tokyo where South African AJ Jacobs will make his Super Rugby referee debut when the Sunwolves host the Waratahs.
The weekend's Super Rugby match officials
Friday:
Highlanders v Reds @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin
Referee: Federico Anselmi
AR1: Nick Briant
AR2: James Doleman
TMO: Glenn Newman
Saturday:
Sunwolves v Waratahs @ Prince Chichibu Stadium Tokyo
Referee: AJ Jacobs
AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen
AR2: Shuhei Kubo
TMO: Minoru Fuji
Crusaders v Hurricanes @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch
Referee: Ben O'Keeffe
AR1: Federico Anselmi
AR2: Nick Briant
TMO: Glenn Newman
Brumbies v Chiefs @ GIO Stadium, Canberra
Referee: Angus Gardner
AR1: Damon Murphy
AR2: Graham Cooper
TMO: Ian Smith
Sharks v Blues @ Jonsson Kings Park, Durban
Referee: Paul Williams
AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni
AR2: Griffon Colby
TMO: Marius Jonker
Stormers v Lions @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town
Referee: Egon Seconds
AR1: Divan Uys
AR2: Aimee Barrat-Theron
TMO: Christie du Preez
Jaguares v Bulls @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires
Referee: Brendon Pickerill
AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge
AR2: Mike Fraser
TMO: Santiago Borsani
Bye: Rebels
African News Agency (ANA)