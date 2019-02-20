Egon Seconds will have the whistle in the Stormers v Lions derby. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – South African referee Egon Seconds will take charge of the South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and the Lions at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. The Cape-born Seconds is a former Western Province and Stormers player.

The weekend's second round matches start on Friday night with a Trans-Tasman clash between the Highlanders and Reds in Dunedin where Argentina's Federico Anselmi will be the referee.

Saturday's action kicks off in Tokyo where South African AJ Jacobs will make his Super Rugby referee debut when the Sunwolves host the Waratahs.

The weekend's Super Rugby match officials

Friday:

Highlanders v Reds @ Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Referee: Federico Anselmi

AR1: Nick Briant

AR2: James Doleman

TMO: Glenn Newman



Saturday:

Sunwolves v Waratahs @ Prince Chichibu Stadium Tokyo

Referee: AJ Jacobs

AR1: Marius van der Westhuizen

AR2: Shuhei Kubo

TMO: Minoru Fuji

Crusaders v Hurricanes @ Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe

AR1: Federico Anselmi

AR2: Nick Briant

TMO: Glenn Newman

Brumbies v Chiefs @ GIO Stadium, Canberra

Referee: Angus Gardner

AR1: Damon Murphy

AR2: Graham Cooper

TMO: Ian Smith

Sharks v Blues @ Jonsson Kings Park, Durban

Referee: Paul Williams

AR1: Cwengile Jadezweni

AR2: Griffon Colby

TMO: Marius Jonker

Stormers v Lions @ DHL Newlands, Cape Town

Referee: Egon Seconds

AR1: Divan Uys

AR2: Aimee Barrat-Theron

TMO: Christie du Preez

Jaguares v Bulls @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires

Referee: Brendon Pickerill

AR1: Rasta Rasivhenge

AR2: Mike Fraser

TMO: Santiago Borsani

Bye: Rebels

African News Agency (ANA)





