DURBAN – Sharks coach Sean Everitt was thrilled with the five tries his team ran in against the Rebels on Saturday - including a “really cool” moment involving Makazole Mapimpi and Curwin Bosch.
“It is very pleasing that that we are continually scoring multiple tries in our games,” Everitt said after the 36-24 win. “I thought it was really cool of Makazole to give the ball over the try-line to Curwin to dot down in his 50th game for the Sharks - that shows the spirit in this team.”
But there is no doubt that the Sharks victory was mostly due to a turnaround in fortunes at the set piece after the Hurricanes had destroyed the Sharks in this regard the week before.
“We are very pleased with how we improved in our set pieces,” Sharks coach Sean Everitt said from Brisbane where the Sharks are preparing for Saturday’s tour finale against the Reds.
“We were hugely better in our scrumming and our line-out work was way better than the previous week,” Everitt said. “Full credit to the forwards for the enormous amount of work they put in and while it is still some way from being perfect - we did lose a few line-outs in the second half - we were so much better than we were against the Hurricanes.”