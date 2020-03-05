Full strength Sharks team named to face Jaguares

The Sharks have picked their strongest possible side to play the Jaguares on Saturday at Kings Park, consigning rotation to the bin this week despite having just returned from Australia.

It is a mark of respect for the world-class Argentinians and also a sign of how well-managed the players were on tour.

The match 23 resembles the one that played the season-opener against the Bulls almost completely, the only change being on the bench where Tambwe is named this week and Boeta Chamberlain was included in week one.

Back in the side on the right wing is Springbok Sbu Nkosi, who came home after the first match on tour against the Highlanders because of a hamstring injury. He replaces Tambwe, who was a revelation on tour but the combative Nkosi was also going to win his place back.

Also back in the starting line-up after being rested last week against the Reds are first-choice flanks James Venter and Tyler Paul