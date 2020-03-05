Full strength Sharks team named to face Jaguares
The Sharks have picked their strongest possible side to play the Jaguares on Saturday at Kings Park, consigning rotation to the bin this week despite having just returned from Australia.
It is a mark of respect for the world-class Argentinians and also a sign of how well-managed the players were on tour.
The match 23 resembles the one that played the season-opener against the Bulls almost completely, the only change being on the bench where Tambwe is named this week and Boeta Chamberlain was included in week one.
Back in the side on the right wing is Springbok Sbu Nkosi, who came home after the first match on tour against the Highlanders because of a hamstring injury. He replaces Tambwe, who was a revelation on tour but the combative Nkosi was also going to win his place back.
Also back in the starting line-up after being rested last week against the Reds are first-choice flanks James Venter and Tyler Paul
With the Stormers having their bye this weekend, this match takes on an interesting hue. The outcome will have a strong bearing on how the South African Conference will look after the sixth round with the Sharks provided the opportunity to go top should they defeat the Jaguares.
Sharks: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (c), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche.
Subs: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe.
Mike Greenaway