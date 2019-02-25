Gert Smal is set to join former Springbok coach Jake White in a coaching role in Japan. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Western Province’s director of Rugby Gert Smal is set to vacate his post by July 1 as the management turmoil embroiling the Newlands-based rugby union starts to bleed casualties. And former Blitzboks coach Paul Treu has won his right to stay on at the union. He will be deployed with immediate effect in a new role.

Rapport, the Afrikaans weekly newspaper, reported over the weekend that both these aspects had been confirmed in the past week, with the WP president Zelt Marais insisting on sitting in meetings where Treu’s role was discussed with chief executive Paul Zacks.

Smal, whose tenure finishes at the end of October, is reportedly fed up with the in-fighting and has asked to leave his post earlier. It is expected he will join former Springbok coach Jake White in a coaching role in Japan.

Treu has set off on his first international trip to Manchester in his new role, while the final title needs to be finalised.

For now, he is being referred to as a special projects manager, with his role to be confirmed when he returns from overseas.

Rapport also stated that the move isn’t likely to please players, who recently told management they didn’t want Treu anywhere near the team.

However, Marais has put his foot down to ensure he stayed. Treu has turned down an exit package.

Against this background, the newspaper reports that John Dobson is set to take over the Stormers coaching role from Robbie Fleck at the end of the season.

Former Springbok and Western Province player Toks van der Linde will also meet with Marais on Tuesday to underline the former players’ concerns in the ongoing crisis.

African News Agency (ANA)