JOHANNESBURG – There may be good and bad news for the Lions as they build-up this week to their 2020 Super Rugby opener against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Saturday.
The good news is that former captain and flank Jaco Kriel is rumoured to be on his way back to Johannesburg and three-time competition runners-up; the bad news is that veteran prop Jannie du Plessis, who only joined the Lions at the end of last year, may be headed back to Montpellier in France.
According to Rapport newspaper, the 30-year-old Kriel, who debuted for Gloucester in the latter stages of 2018, has been in discussions with the English club and the Lions about a possible return to his former team.
Kriel, who previously played 71 Super Rugby matches for the Lions and also ran out on 11 occasions for the Springboks, has had an injury-plagues stay at Gloucester, who are coached by former Lions boss Johan Ackermann.
Were Kriel to call Emirates Airline Park home again, it would be a massive boost for the Joburg team.