Good news for Lions after Griquas clash, Covid-19 drama

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - THE Lions will be positively beaming after their 61-31 victory over Griquas on the weekend and received an extra batch of good news yesterday when it was confirmed that all the players that did duty last Friday night had come out of the match unscathed. There will be an air of positivity hanging thick over their Doornfontein base this week as the Lions prepare to host the table-topping Blue Bulls at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday (kick-off 7pm), and that feel good factor could not have come at a better time. Not only did they secure their first victory at home in emphatic style, scoring nine tries in the process, but coach Ivan van Rooyen could have the majority of his squad available with the news that they sustained no injuries this past weekend and with the return of most of his players out of self-isolation after a Covid-19 scare. And they will need every ounce of that positivity if they are to stunt the now rampaging Bulls. Former World Cup winning coach Jake White’s team were irrepressible against the Stormers on Saturday night, mauling the Cape Town side 39-6. They dominated every aspect of that game and had it not been for the intense wrath of a Highveld thunderstorm, would have probably completely humiliated their opposition.

Fortuitously, for Van Rooyen, he can turn to his depth, and players in-form, to match the Bulls in arguably every department.

In the back three, he can call on Gianni Lombard, Jamba Ulengo, Rabz Maxwane, Courtnall Skosan, Stean Pienaar and perhaps EW Viljoen.

At centre, his choices are sumptuous, having the luxury to select Man of the Match Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal and the now ever-present Dan Kriel, while the effervescent Elton Jantjies will slot in at pivot.

His scrumhalf position, despite losing first choice No 9 Dillon Smit earlier this season, is seemingly locked down by the revelation that has been Morne van der Merwe.

His pack, meanwhile, is clicking and starting to find supremacy against their opposition. Sti Sithole and Carlu Sadie are scrumming well, while hooker Jaco Visagie is developing a rapport with his teammates at the set-pieces.

Marvin Orie is growing in his leadership role and alongside Ruben Schoeman have won close to 90% of their line-outs. If need be, Van Rooyen can select the Bone Collector, Willem Alberts, who should be available this week after completing his self-isolation, to bulk up the tight five.

And what of his loosies? Here, he can rely on the combination of Lyn Massyn, Vincent Tshituka and MJ Pelser, to name those who have started in recent weeks, and still call upon Jaco Kriel Marnus Schoeman and Roelof Smit.

In every department, Van Rooyen has the answer on how to defeat White and Co but finding the right balance, combinations and game plan to nullify the power of the Bulls will be the true interrogation.

The Lions will select their side on Thursday.

@FreemanZAR