The Bulls' Lizo Gqoboka (left) tries to evade EW Viljoen of the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld Stadium. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – The return of talented Lizo Gqoboka will prop up a Bulls front-row that could be giving other teams a serious go in Super Rugby this year. He will have seasoned veteran hooker Schalk Brits and Trevor Nyakane as a combination which would be the closest thing to a Springbok front-row for the Bulls team.

The crucial set piece will be given further attention with the news that Cheetahs scrum coach Daan Human was expected to conduct his first training session with the team today.

Gqoboka, who was given the all clear after an eight-month injury lay-off, said Brits’ presence at the Bulls has brought a wealth of experience and knowledge to the younger players in the squad.

“It is great to have him (Brits), he is an experienced player, he played up north he played for the Springboks,” Gqoboka said. “It is great to have him in the middle where we should have a great scrum this year.

“He helps a lot of the young guys as well where he helps with small things which you don’t focus on when you are young.”

Ramone Samuels of the Stormers tackles Lizo Gqoboka during their Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium last year. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The 28-year-old Gqoboka injured a tendon in his toe against the Sharks in May.

Gqoboka’s return to fitness was good news for new Bulls coach Pote Human, who will be relying on the strong scrummager in his first Super Rugby campaign in charge of the Bulls.

There was some bad news for Bulls wing Travis Ismaiel, who was initially said to have recovered from shoulder surgery, going for a follow-up operation today.

Pretoria News

