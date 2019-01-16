“He knows how to communicate with the different players, and he gets the best out of each individual,” says coach Robert du Preez about new Sharks captain Louis Schreuder. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

DURBAN – Coach Robert du Preez on Wednesday announced that scrumhalf Louis Schreuder will captain the Sharks during the 2019 Super Rugby tournament. Schreuder is a team man with vast experience.

This role is not completely new to him as he captained the side in the Currie Cup playoff matches last year, a competition which the Sharks won.

He will be ably assisted by stalwart loosehead prop Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira, who has been named vice-captain.

Mtawarira is also set to become the most capped South African Super Rugby player this year, needing just six more caps to surpass the record currently held by Adriaan Strauss.

Du Preez said: “Louis is a great tactician and he has the backing of the players, who’ve shown great confidence in him as a leader.

“It’s also about how he works with the players on an individual basis.

“He knows how to communicate with the different players, and he gets the best out of each individual. He also understands and drives our team culture, which is so important.”

Commenting on his appointment, Schreuder said: “It’s an absolute honour and privilege for me to be appointed as captain and to lead this group of brothers.

“Together with Beast and the rest of the leadership group, we look forward to the season ahead and making our fans proud.”

Du Preez added: “A captain cannot do it on his own, and he will have the support of a strong leadership group around him.

“He has the full backing of all the players, and although he will lead the side and Beast will take up the reins in his absence, should they both be unavailable to play, we have such a strong leadership group that anybody could slot into the role and lead the team.”

Head Coach, Robert du Preez today announced that scrumhalf @LouisSchreuder will captain the @CellC Sharks during the 2019 Vodacom @SuperRugby tournament. He will be ably assisted by stalwart prop @Beast_TM who has been named vice-captain.



Read more: https://t.co/xAtRJb06f8 pic.twitter.com/Pxi3T7iqxf — The Sharks (@TheSharksZA) January 16, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)