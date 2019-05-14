Reports have suggested that Handre Pollard could earn up to R20 million per season at French billionaire Mohed Altrad’s Top 14 outfit. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

He joined the Bulls straight out of school, having been born and bred in the Cape, and now Handre Pollard is bidding farewell to Loftus Versfeld for the big wide world. The Bulls have now confirmed that the 25-year-old golden boy of South African rugby will be joining Montpellier in France after the World Cup.

Reports have suggested that the Bok flyhalf could earn up to R20 million per season at French billionaire Mohed Altrad’s Top 14 outfit.

Pollard will certainly feel at home in the south of France, with a number of South Africans at the club – the Du Plessis brothers Jannie and Bismarck, Ruan Pienaar, Johan Goosen, Jan Serfontein, Frans Steyn, Wihan Liebenberg, Jacques du Plessis, Nico Janse van Rensburg and Henry Immelman.

The Bulls said in a statement on Tuesday that Pollard has scored 581 points so far, and earned 56 Super Rugby caps ahead of Friday’s clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.

“Handre has been a true servant for us for six years. He has been an outstanding asset, not only to the teams he played for, but also our supporters, to whom he endeared himself from early on with his attitude towards the Bulls,” Bulls chief executive Alfons Meyer said.

“He will be missed for sure, but we cannot fault his decision to continue his career in France. We wish him well.”

The Bulls have signed veteran Morné Steyn from Stade Francais as a replacement for Pollard, although Manie Libbok is likely to wear the No 10 jersey next season.

